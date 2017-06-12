Report: Jets expected to sign Jordan Todman

Another former Colt might be soon finding a new home, as today former ESPN reporter Adam Caplan reported that the Jets are expected to sign Jordan Todman.

It’s pretty late in the offseason for free agent signings to happen, but the Jets have been making plenty of moves recently, so it’s not too surprising to see them continue that with bringing in other guys.

Todman had a great 2016 season with the Colts as their kick returner. He had made the roster out of camp as the fourth running back for his special teams work, but he soon found a bigger role as midseason he stepped up into the role of return man. He wound up returning 16 kickoffs for the Colts, averaging 29.9 yards for return - with eleven returns of 20+ yards and three returns of 40+ yards. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week against the Packers thanks to his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.

He made a big impact on special teams and proved that he could be a very dangerous return man, which made it a bit interesting that the Colts opted not to re-sign him, and it seemed Colts fans would have been in favor of it. But at the end of the day, not re-signing a kick returner is far from the biggest thing in the world, and the Colts likely decided that other players - such as perhaps Quan Bray or Chester Rogers - will prove more than capable of filling that role while maybe contributing more in other areas too.

Drafted in the sixth round in 2011 by the Chargers, if Todman is signed by the Jets it would be his seventh NFL team, having already spent time with the Chargers, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers, Steelers, and Colts.