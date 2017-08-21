Stampede Blue Colts Links: Reggie Wayne calls for Stephen Morris to get more reps

Reggie Wayne thinks Indianapolis Colts need backup QB upgrade - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

After two lackluster games from the first-team offense, former Colt Reggie Wayne questions the Colts' strategy to not upgrade at backup quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts: Should Stephen Morris play QB over Scott Tolzien?

His performance against Dallas might change the conversation.

Refocused: Dallas Cowboys 24, Indianapolis Colts 19 | NFL Analysis | Pro Football Focus

Taking a closer look at some exclusive PFF takeaways from the Cowboys win over the Colts, 24-19.

Colts defense has plenty of work to do | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

For all the alarms set off by the Indianapolis Colts' play in the first two preseason games, the Dallas Cowboys' opening drive on Saturday should be the most urgent.

Marlon Mack a bright spot for sputtering Indianapolis Colts offense - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Fourth-round pick Marlon Mack brought some life to a Colts offense that has struggled to find its footing without Andrew Luck.

Indianapolis Colts: Pagano may now be willing to shake things up

With Scott Tolzien under center, the Colts have achieved exactly one first down in the first quarters of their two preseason games.

Colts Notebook: Vujnovich's OL versatility gaining notice | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Most of the discussion of the Indianapolis Colts' personnel this summer has centered on injuries and/or the quarterback position.

5 Positive Takeaways For The Colts Preseason Loss To The Cowboys

Losing in the preseason is nothing new for the Indianapolis Colts, but appearing incompetent on the offensive side...

2017 Preseason Week 2 - Team of the Week | NFL Analysis | Pro Football Focus

In our weekly installment of Team of the Week, PFF's Josh Liskiewitz looks at the previous week's top performers from the second full week of preseason action.

Indianapolis Colts' revamped defense got mauled by Dallas Cowboys - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts did force two fumbles on defense Saturday night, but the loss to Dallas showed the defense still has a lot of work to do to improve.