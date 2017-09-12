Colts Busy on the Waiver Wire All Day

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed running back Matt Jones, wide receiver Devin Lucien and linebacker Johnathan Calvin to the practice squad and released wide receiver Fred Brown, outside linebacker Garrett Sickels and safety Ronald Martin from the practice squad.

Jones was waived by the Colts last weekend to make room for an extra offensive lineman, Adam Redmond, on the roster for Week 1. After clearing waivers, the Colts have now brought Jones back. Don’t be surprised to see him back on the 53-man roster by season’s end.

Jones is a 6-2, 239-pound power back who has spent the first two years of his career with the Washington Redskins. He was highly regarded coming into the league and was even compared to Marshawn Lynch. In 20 games (7 starts), Jones has 243 carries for 950 yards (3.9 avg) and 6 touchdowns to go with 27 receptions for 377 yards (14.0 avg) and 1 touchdown. Jones is still just 24 years old, so he can provide an impact for the Colts if given the opportunity.

Just like Chris Ballard likes them, Lucien is a bigger receiver at 6-2, 200 pounds. He is also yet another former New England Patriot now on the Colts. Lucien was a sixth-round pick by them in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent all of 2016 on the practice squad.

Calvin (6-3, 266) is a rookie undrafted free agent from the Green Bay Packers. He played the last two years at Mississippi State after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College (MS). He started 11-of-26 games at MSU, totaling 82 tackles (17.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception and 1 pass breakup.

Now on the practice squad, the Colts have: