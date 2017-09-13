Colts Wednesday in Review: Injury Report, Roster Moves and Colts QBs Splitting Reps

There was no shortage of noise involving the Indianapolis Colts today. It started first thing this morning when Mike Greenberg led on to several rumors surrounding Andrew Luck. One that he wasn’t happy with the direction of the organization (is anybody?), that his family wasn’t happy with him ultimately being pushed into playing while not 100 percent healthy and that we could be seeing the end of Luck in Indianapolis.

Greenberg then called into Indianapolis’ ESPN affiliate radio station to soften his take on the situation after Luck’s uncle — and agent — called BS on the entire thought process.

As the day progressed we learned that Denzelle Good, who had just won the starting job at right tackle, is heading to Injured Reserve due to surgery on a ligament in his wrist and was forced to have surgery to repair it. Additionally, Sean Spence will be coming back to town as he was signed to the roster to take Good’s roster spot and will likely get a healthy dose of snaps with some of the injuries the Colts announced today at the position.

Oh, we can’t forget the quarterback’s that we DO have healthy right now and what they’re up to. Today Chuck Pagano stated that, both, Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett will get worked in to take first-team reps throughout practice this week and that will decide who starts this Sunday as the Colts host the Arizona Cardinals. What’s the old saying? If you have two quarterbacks then you don’t have any, or something along those lines? But, we already knew that.

Again, we have to hear the nothingness that comes from the coach with his expecting us to not understand that the offense has been dumbed down for Tolzien despite his being on the roster for a year now. Weak arm, rhythm throws and average accuracy at best, along with the play calling tells us everything we need to know. Plain and simple, if Brissett isn’t injured, he’s a better option

Practice participation was down today as can be expected week to week, but there were a couple surprises in addition to the news of Good’s surgery.

The injury report/practice participation for Wednesday was as follows:

Darius Butler — Limited — Hamstring

Vontae Davis — DNP — Groin

Ryan Kelly — DNP — Foot

Andrew Luck -- DNP — Shoulder

Antonio Morrison — DNP — Elbow

Chester Rogers — Limited — Hamstring

Ian Silberman — Limited — Lumbar

Jeremy Vujnovich — Limited — Ankle

Anthony Walker — DNP — Hamstring

Al Woods — Limited — Knee

While Kelly was a non-participant for practice, and likely will continue to be for a while, he did have his walking boot removed which is a great sign for where he’s at in his rehab/recovery. Kelly is a huge part of the offensive line and will be making Colts’ fans happy when he does get back into action.

Also of note heading into the weekend, former Colts’ 2013 seventh-round draft selection Kerwynn Williams will likely be starting for the Cardinals with David Johnson missing significant time. Bruce Arians apparently liked what he saw from him and signed him in 2014 to come to Arizona and has been there ever since.

This Week 2 matchup holds a lot of issues for the Colts. Who will start along the offensive line, at quarterback and can Pagano get out of the player’s — and his own — way to put together a decent coaching performance? The optimism that was there through the offseason and as recent as two weeks ago has gone up in smoke quite quickly after the Colts Week 1 performance. A lot is needed to make any changes to the current outlook by the fans and it won’t happen over night, but there needs to be a start very soon.