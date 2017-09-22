Stampede Blue Colts Links: A lot of Buzz Surrounding Colts Young Secondary

The Colts Don’t Have a Plan and Are Home Underdogs Against the Browns - The Ringer

How did a team that made the 2015 AFC championship game manage to fall this far, this fast?

T.Y. Hilton on Colts falling to 0-3: 'It can't happen' - NFL.com

Sunday marks the battle of the 0-2s in Indianapolis when the Colts meet the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the winless matchup, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton provided as much of a guarantee as we're likely to hear.

Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett has learned from some of the best - AFC South- ESPN

Not only has he known Bill Parcells since high school, Jacoby Brissett also got plenty of face time with the Patriots' brain trust as a rookie in 2016.

Despite troubles, Colts' young defense shows improvement | FOX Sports

General manager Chris Ballard saw enough of Malik Hooker's play-making skills at Ohio State and Quincy Wilson's coverage skills at Florida

This Indianapolis Colts' offensive line seems salvageable

The Colts' offensive line actually had some very good moments in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Here's a nuanced look at the unit's performance.

Scouting the Browns’ Week 3 opponent: Indianapolis Colts - Our Q&A with Stampede Blue - Dawgs By Nature

We ask about how bad the Colts actually are, their run defense and offensive line, how Jabaal Sheard and Barkevious Mingo are doing, and more.

James Burgess ready to step in for Jamie Collins

It is next man up for the Browns linebackers.

Bright Future Surfacing in Colts Secondary | WFNI ESPN 107.5 / 1070 The Fan | Indy's SportsCenter

In Week Two, the Colts saw the future of their secondary grow up real quick.

Colts vs. Browns: DeShone Kizer hopes to bounce back from migraine

And the Colts know he'll be better.