Stampede Blue Community Wagers Competition: Week 3 Colts Vs Browns

Gambling and fantasy football are arguably the two biggest reasons for the NFL’s current level of popularity. Some even claim the league’s rules regarding the weekly injury report and Monday Night Football were created with gamblers in mind. Let’s face it, fans love the game within the game.

As a community, we already have some excellent pieces that cater to the fantasy footballers, but nothing for the degenerate gamblers like myself. With that in mind, I am going to start a weekly competition for the members of Stampede Blue.

The rules are simple. I am going to choose a combination of 5 over/under and prop-style bets as well as a tie-breaker. All you will need to do to enter is provide your answers in the comment section. Only one entry per member and be sure to get your picks in before game time each week and you’ll be set.

I’ll announce the week’s winner in a separate post and that member will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season for the grand prize. I haven’t decided what the grand prize will be yet but it will definitely be something Colts related. Likely some type of signed memorabilia or apparel...Maybe even something way cooler, we’ll see.

This is version 1.0, and I may need to make changes to ensure there is only 1 winner a week.

Here are this week’s wagers.

Odd/Even total points? Odd/Even

Total Touchdowns? Over 4.5/Under 4.5

Total Interceptions by Indy Defense? Over 1.5/Under 1.5

Will a special teams or defensive TD be scored? Yes/No

Team to score the longest touchdown in the game? Colts/Browns

Tie-Breaker: Official Game Attendance (closest without going over).

Please use this example as the format to wager: Odd. Under. Over. No. Browns. 65,555.

Good luck and happy betting.