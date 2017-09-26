Colts Bring Troymaine Pope Back to Practice Squad; Matt Hazel, Channing Stribling, Too

The Indianapolis Colts have signed running back Troymaine Pope, wide receiver Matt Hazel and cornerback Channing Stribling to the practice squad.

Earlier today, the Colts made several practice squad moves, leaving three open spots on the 10-man group.

Pope (5-8, 205, 23) spent the summer with the Colts and looked great in training camp and the preseason. He totaled 18 carries for 62 yards (3.4 avg) and 1 touchdown to go with 7 catches for 38 yards (5.4). Those aren’t the best numbers, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. Pope runs violently and determined.

He has also been with the New York Jets (2016) and Seattle Seahawks (2016), totaling 12 carries for 44 yards (3.7 avg) and 1 catch for 5 yards (5.0 avg).

Hazel (6-1, 195, 25) also spent time with the Colts this summer. He actually was with them as recently as yesterday (Monday). He was first claimed by the Colts off of waivers following preseason roster cuts on September 3. He was waived on September 16, signed to the active roster again on September 18, then cut again on September 25. He has appeared in the Colts’ Week 1 and 3 contests, totaling 1 catch for 1 yard (1.0 avg).

Hazel has started one-of-seven career games for the Miami Dolphins (2014-’15), Buffalo Bills (2016), Washington Redskins (2016) and the Colts (2017). He has just the 1 catch this year with the Colts to his career stat sheet.

Stribling (6-1, 188, 22) is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Michigan. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns following the draft and spent the first two weeks of the regular season on their practice squad.

He started 18-of-47 games for the Wolverines and had 68 tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 6 interceptions, 22 pass breakups and 1 touchdown.

The Colts’ 10-man practice squad now is as follows: