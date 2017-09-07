 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Opening Night Open Thread — Chiefs v Patriots, GO CHIEFS

New, comments
By Brett Mock
/ new
Divisional Round - Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

All of the draft talk, summer camp, training camp and preseason story lines have officially come to an end. Yeah, it’s the Patriots playing but NFL football is back. Let ‘em have it Chiefs!

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...