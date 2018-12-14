Colts Cast/Horseshoes with Holder Mash-up: Colts vs Cowboys Week 15 preview

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) have crossed off one ‘must-win’ game in Week 14’s win over the Houston Texans, and now they have another against a very hot Dallas Cowboys (8-5) squad in Week 15.

Today Matt Danely from the Colts Cast, and Stephen Holder from Horseshoes with Holder will join to discuss everything in relation to the upcoming matchup for the Colts, the AFC playoff picture and how Frank Reich has gotten this team to one of the most dangerous teams in the hunt and built the mindset that has enveloped the roster in such a short time.

The Colts playoff implications are massive with this home game, and with it being in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts appear to have quite the advantage in the scoring department. Frank Reich has a lot riding on this game, as well as the final 3 games of the season, and he’ll need to be at his best in order for the Colts to realize their postseason dreams.

The Colts have a very good run defense, and will need every bit of it against Ezekiel Elliott, but the Colts running game will be facing the top run defense in the league as the Cowboys have only allowed 100 rushing yards five times this year.

Additionally, the Colts offense may have their biggest challenge to date as their running game has suffered lately and the Cowboys have forced 9 turnovers in their last 6 games. Stephen offers an explanation from Reich on the Colts use of the hurry-up offense, and why it works, but also why they can’t just use it all the time based on past success alone. Situational football matters and that’s why it works.

Matt and Stephen also discuss the Colts tight end position, the defense’s front-7 — as well as how they have been used — and their success with the rotation, as well as why Matt Eberflus has put his best foot forward with a very young and talented group to make them a unit to watch going forward.

Matt and Stephen discuss much more through the course of this hour of information.

