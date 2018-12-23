Colts vs Giants Week 16: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Colts face their final home game of 2018 in week 16 and it comes against a Giants team that will be playing for pride and for the future. While the Giants don’t have playoff hopes, the Colts still do, and a strong finish is exactly what they need to help propel themselves into the playoffs with a little bit of help from the Steelers.

This game is unlikely to be easy. The Giants have a solid defense and one of the best running backs in football in Saquon Barkley. If they can continue their strong defensive effort despite a few key losses in personnel, they can move past this game and forward in their playoff hopes. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Game Time

1 pm ET Sunday December 23rd, 2018

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel

CBS — Kevin Harlan (Play-by-play), Rich Gannon, Steve Tasker

Radio

WFNI (1070 The Fan) and WLHK (HANK FM) — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Jim Sorgi (color) and Barry Krauss (sideline)

Referee Assignment

Brad Allen

“Enemy” Blog

Big Blue View

