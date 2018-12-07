Colts News: Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith named to NFL.com’s All-Rookie Offense

Two Colts Named To NFL.com’s 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team On Offense

Chris Wesseling, a writer for “Around the NFL,” today released his 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team on offense, a collection that includes two young, talented members of the Indianapolis Colts.

Frank Reich Has No Regrets Going For 4th Down In First Meeting With Texans | 1070 the Fan

Did Frank Reich make the right decision in playing for the win during their Week Four loss to the Texans? A look back on a big move in 2018, with the Colts and Texans meeting again this season.

Frank Reich's 'aggressive' fourth-down style is part of analytical approach - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts' first-year coach isn't afraid to say he "took the risk for the big play and I was wrong" or bask in the glory of "great, good for our team."

Colts remain on board with Reich’s aggressive approach despite losses | CBS 4 - Indianapolis News, Weather, Traffic and Sports | WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the Mulligan NFL, the Indianapolis Colts could be sitting pretty and the Houston Texans might be trying to decide which player to target with a top-3 pick in next April’s draft.

Colts Notebook: T.Y. Hilton Misses Second Straight Practice | 1070 the Fan

The Colts had a depleted skill group participating at practice on Thursday. Here is a look at some key injuries to watch as the Colts reach the end of their practice week on Friday.

2018 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 14

Get a weekly look into the performance of the Indianapolis Colts’ rookies, continuing today with their stats and highlights in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roster Moves: Colts Sign TE Billy Brown To Practice Squad; Place TE Je'Ron Hamm On Practice Squad Injured List

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Billy Brown to the practice squad and placed tight end Je’Ron Hamm on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 14 (2018)

Take a weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 14 of the 2018 season.