O-line a problem or less than we think?

I absolutely guarantee I could get blown up for this but let me pose a question. Is the Indianapolis Colts offensive line better than we think? Don't hate me just yet. I'm just curious about something.

Frankly, I think we need offensive line. Without a doubt it would be nice to have a line that doesn't get blown up. But it has been said before that our offensive line for the past few season have had to block the longest amount of time compared to other lineman on other teams in the league.

With Frank Reich and his regime of a fast paced offense and the possibility of more innovative play calling coming, will we see the ball released faster and have less of a need for the absolute best offensive linemen? Again, I want good offensive linemen because I don't want Andrew to be broken again. I'm just curious what people think of this.

Ultimately, I would love it if we scooped a good lineman or two in free agency. Ones that our coaches trust to do the job. But if we don't break the bank and are left wondering what the state of our O-line is by the end of the offseason, we could be looking at a different and more fast paced offense that allows us to not see Luck on the ground as often with just decent lineman. Long story short, decent to good lineman may look better due to scheme.

So what do you guys think?