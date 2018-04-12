Colts’ 2018 Preseason Schedule Announced; Includes West Coast Trip, Monday Night Football

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its entire preseason schedule. The Indianapolis Colts’ schedule is a bit more diverse than usual, geographically.

Here is the Colts' preseason schedule:

Week 1: @ Seahawks, TBD

Week 2: vs. Ravens, 8pm, Monday, August 20

Week 3: vs. 49ers, Saturday, August 25

Week 4: @ Bengals, Thursday, August 30 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) April 11, 2018

In Week 1 at the Seattle Seahawks, the date hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be between Thursday, August 9-Monday, August 13. Hopefully, this will be the first time that we see Andrew Luck back in game action. What could make it even better is a matchup between 2012 draft classmate Russell Wilson. Starters typically play a series or two in the opener.

Week 2 is a nationally televised game (Monday Night Football) on ESPN. The Colts host the Baltimore Ravens, and we should expect to see the starters for roughly a quarter. We should be able to get an idea for how good the Colts’ new defense might be, as Baltimore’s offense is not very explosive and doesn’t appear to have changed enough this offseason.

The starters will play the longest in Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. This game should be a good barometer for the Colts, with starters going at it against each other for about a half. The 49ers aren’t an upper echelon team yet, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led them to five straight wins to close out the 2017 season.

Tradition continues in Week 4 as the Colts visit the Cincinnati Bengals. The starters pretty much won’t play at all, and this is a last-ditch effort for bubble players to make their case for the final roster cut.