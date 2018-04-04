NFL Kicker/Punter Highlight Turns into Pat McAfee Showcase

Wednesday, the NFL tweeted a highlight video featuring their best all-time tackles by kickers and punters, and the final minute just turned into a Pat McAfee highlight reel:

The BEST all-time tackles...



By KICKERS & PUNTERS! pic.twitter.com/undU5qSm0t — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2018

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter/holder/kickoff specialist, never came off as a guy who had a kicker’s mentality. Many are known for being non-athletes and running from contact. Rather, McAfee was an athlete who just liked to kick.

Although he is on the NFL’s video four times, easily his most famous tackle is the final one featured, where he leveled kick returner Trindon Holliday of the Denver Broncos.

Overall, McAfee was credited with 24 tackles in his eight-year career.

Somehow, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri didn’t make the cut when he ran-down the great Herschel Walker: