Colts News: Darius Leonard standing out as bright spot in Colts young defense

Indianapolis Colts depth chart: Rookie Darius Leonard likely starter

The second-round pick and FCS product shined again in NFL preseason play.

Q&A with Booger McFarland: How the defense, Andrew Luck have looked so far this preseason; thoughts on Frank Reich at the helm, and more – The Athletic

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts and Buccaneers defensive tackle Anthony “Booger” McFarland helped...

Colts safety Malik Hooker ready to return, Anthony Castonzo isn't

In just six games of work last season as a rookie, Hooker routinely flaunted the big-play potential that made him Chris Ballard’s first draft pick.

Colts Notebook: Plan For Malik Hooker To Make 2018 Game Debut On Saturday | WFNI ESPN 107.5 / 1070 The Fan | Indy's SportsCenter

Following a review of the film from Monday’s loss to the Ravens, Colts head coach Frank Reich covered several pressing topics ahead of a quick turnaround to playing the 49ers on Saturday.

Colts Anticipate Malik Hooker, Denzelle Good Will Make 2018 Debuts On Saturday

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker and tackle/guard Denzelle Good could make their 2018 preseason debuts in Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Reich also had updates on several other injured Colts players.

Hits And Misses: Positives Hard To Find In Colts Preseason Home Opener | WFNI ESPN 107.5 / 1070 The Fan | Indy's SportsCenter

Let’s take a look at the good and the bad from the Colts losing their preseason opener, 20-19, on Monday night against the Ravens.

Five Things Learned: Colts-Ravens

What were the main takeaways from Monday’s Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 preseason Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens? Here are Five Things Learned.

Andrew Luck “Not Too Sharp” In Second Preseason Game | WFNI ESPN 107.5 / 1070 The Fan | Indy's SportsCenter

On Monday night, Andrew Luck returned to Lucas Oil Stadium but did not perform as well as he would have liked in front of the home faithful. How did Luck look on Tuesday?

KRAVITZ: Luck struggles in preseason loss to Baltimore, but he's far from the only one - Bob Kravitz - 13 WTHR Indianapolis

At some point, maybe one-third or halfway into the season, Luck will start consistently playing like the quarterback who carried this franchise from 2012 to 2014.

What will the Colts offense look like this season? We’re still trying to figure that out – The Athletic

Another preseason game and fans are still waiting to see the Colts revamped offense with first-year head coach Frank Reich. What have we seen so far?

Colts’ offense? An interesting puzzle with a lot of pieces missing | CBS 4 - Indianapolis News, Weather, Traffic and Sports | WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The latest installment of Frank Reich’s offense was sloppy, inefficient and largely unproductive. His triggerman, still in the final stages of his return following a 19-month absence, contributed to the uneven Monday evening loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadi...

Jack Mewhort Returns To Lucas Oil Stadium As A Fan

Former Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort retired earlier this month. On Monday night, he was back on the field with his team as a fan.

KRAVITZ: Slur accusations against Lamey appear to be the reason for the announcer's sudden retirement | 13 WTHR Indianapolis

The Colts made it sound like Bob Lamey, the team's long-time radio play-by-play man, had simply retired after a long, challenging trip to Seattle that left him wondering if he wanted to go through the NFL grind once again.

13 Investigates: Colts announcer Bob Lamey accused of racial slur days before retiring - 13 Investigates - 13 WTHR Indianapolis

13 Investigates has learned that just days before Bob Lamey announced his retirement, a complaint was made against him alleging he used the "n-word."

Former Colts voice Bob Lamey admits to using "inappropriate word"

The Indianapolis Colts announced Lamey's surprise retirement Sunday.