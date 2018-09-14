Fantasy Friday: Three players to find on the waiver wire for Week 2

Week 1 is already in the books, and some fantasy owners might find themselves looking for help heading into the second game of a young 2018-19 season.

Let’s take a look at three players fantasy need to consider adding to bolster their lineups.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

Phillip Dorsett is owned only in 4.4 percent of fantasy leagues around the spectrum. Heading into the season, that came as no surprise due to the fact the former first-round pick has yet to solidify himself as a go-to No. 1 or 2 receiver.

With the suspension of Julian Edelman, and the loss of Danny Amendola in the offseason due to free agency, the New England Patriots needed a find another weapon for Tom Brady as he waits for Edelman to return in a handful of weeks.

Dorsett took advantage of the snaps he got in Week 1, pulling in seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots travel to Jacksonville to take on arguably the league’s best defense in the Jaguars. Much of the focus in the secondary will be on Rob Gronkowski, so Dorsett should get some open looks — especially in an offense that likes throw the football.

Ryan Grant, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Grant didn’t visit the end-zone last week in the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Bengals, but that shouldn’t keep the player out of fantasy rosters.

It’s not a surprise Andrew Luck dropped back to pass 55 times in Week 1, and that might happen for frequent as the defense is still looking to find its footing — putting the Colts in a position to be in multiple shootouts.

This means targets for Grant, and there were plenty for him against Cincinnati.

Grant tallied 59 yards on eight catches, which included nine targets. When defenses are shifting their focus to the likes of TY Hilton and Jack Doyle, that gives an opportunity for players such as Grant and Eric Ebron to haul in some attempts from Luck.

Barring any setbacks from the weather, Grant might be a good plug-in for a team searching for a wide receiver or flex.

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders

Let’s face it, Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders looked abysmal in the last 30 minutes against the Los Angeles Rams. But one bright spot came from the tight end position.

Cook is available in 72.2 percent of leagues, which is good news for teams looking for a replacement for Greg Olsen (foot) or Delanie Walker (ankle). With Amari Cooper struggling against a great Rams defense, Cook finished Monday night with a nine-catch, 180 yard performance.

The former South Carolina tight end may not finish with nine catches every single week, but I would expect Derek Carr to look Cook’s way quite often as the season progresses. It was evident Cook was Carr’s safety blanket, and I don’t think that will change anytime soon.