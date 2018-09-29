Fantasy Analysis: Start and Sit matchups for Colts and Texans

Andrew Luck or Deshaun Watson? T.Y. Hilton or Will Fuller? There’s a lot of fantasy questions that need to be answered with the matchup between the Colts and Texans. We’ll try to answer those.

Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton (sit): Andrew Luck has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (68.3 as it currently sits), but it’s only totaled 662 yards — good for 5.3 yards per completion. The Colts will be without Anthony Castonzo and Joe Haeg (who was put on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain), so the Texans’ defensive unit of Jadeveon Clowney and JJ Watt could feast against the likes of Braden Smith and Denzelle Good, depending on who gets the nod for Sunday. T.Y. Hilton earns a spot on the sit list because of the fact the Colts have struggled to push the ball down field, which is Hilton’s strong suit. Although Hilton has had a lot of success against Houston, with a wide receiving unit struggling to make plays, Indianapolis needs to show they can make big plays in the passing game moving forward. Without it, the Colts will become a team that becomes one-dimensional in terms of the passing game.

Eric Ebron (start): Despite Luck struggling to complete passes that are longer than 20 yards, Eric Ebron should get a lot of targets in an offense that will be without Jack Doyle for the second straight week. It’s become clear that Ebron is Frank Reich’s go-to target in the red-zone with multiple looks on jump-ball passes. All the positive side, despite only gaining 33 yards against the Eagles, Ebron saw 11 targets. I expect that number to stay the same or increase with Doyle absent with an injury.

Houston Texans (0-3)

Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller (start): The average ranking for Deshaun Watson heading into Week 4 of fantasy is around six.

In three games, Watson has connected with Fuller for 214 yards — good for an average of 16.4 yards per reception. This number will probably remain the same because Fuller is expected to get a lot of targets with the Colts’ secondary keying in on DeAndre Hopkins for most of the game. Fuller has visited the end-zone twice in three games, which means he’s a threat to score any time he touches the ball. A week ago, the former Notre Dame star gathered 11 targets and ended with five catches. 38 percent of Fuller’s receptions, for his career, have went for touchdowns from Watson.