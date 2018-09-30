Waiver Wire: Last minute additions fantasy owners should consider for Week 4

With several key starters on a bye week, and multiple teams dealing with the loss of Jimmy Garroppolo, fantasy may be in scramble mode. But Stampede Blue takes a look at several quarterbacks and wide receivers to pick up on the waiver wire for that last minute change.

Replacements for Jimmy G and QBs on a bye week

Andy Dalton: The Bengals’ quarterback will have a great chance to rack up fantasy points when Cincinnati matches up with Atlanta. The Falcon defense has given up over 700 yards through the air the past two games — which came against Drew Brees and Cam Newton. During that span, Atlanta allowed eight touchdown passes, setting up Dalton to have a big day through the air. On the flip side, Dalton has finished with at least 18 Fantasy points in each game thus far. With weapons such as AJ Green and Tyler Boyd, Dalton should be in the lineup this week, and maybe moving forward.

Baker Mayfield: The former Oklahoma star isn’t the No. 1 option off the waiver wire this week, but he has a solid matchup against the Oakland Raiders — albeit on the road. Oakland’s defense has given up a multitude of touchdown passes over the last couple weeks, giving Mayfield a chance to splurge in his first-career start. With Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku playing really well — and Todd Haley calling the shots on offense — the Raiders may have their hands full this Sunday.

Playmakers on the outside emerging

Mike Williams: The former Clemson star is available in 52 percent of leagues, and that number is expected to go up as he continues to take advantage of his targets. Williams is showing his playmaking ability, tallying at least 80 yards or a touchdown in each game thus far. In PPR leagues, he’s averaging double digit figures at 11 points. With Richard Sherman down, and Keenan Allen dealing with a nagging knee injury, Williams is expected to garner even more targets from Phillip Rivers.San Francisco has allowed seven receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards in every game, setting up Williams to have a big day.

Tyler Boyd: There may not be another receiver that his hotter than Boyd, grabbing 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets over the last couple of games. There’s a chance Green could be out this week, giving Boyd even more targets. The Falcons have allowed seven receivers to score a touchdown this year, so Boyd may have a chance to visit the end-zone a time or two.