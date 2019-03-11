2019 Colts Mock Offseason 2.0

Whatever happens with our own remaining FAs I’m ok with it. We took care of the guys I really wanted with Hunt and Glow. Desir retained on a shorter deal would be nice. I’m really working on my board, but wanted to do a quick post combine/pre FA mock as my 2nd.

All player comps are high end. Meaning if everything goes perfect, they are hard workers, stay healthy, and have adequate/special football minds. All salary projections based on sport trac estimates.

2019 Unrestricted FA-

Trey Flowers- DE- NE- 6’2" 266lbs-

15-16 mil avg

Unless we trade up in the draft, feel great about multiple mid rounders, one of my top 5 DEs (Burns, Bosa, Gary, Ferrell, J Allen) slides, or we don’t plan on addressing DE this offseason. FA is likley the best chance to help DE this offseason. Specifically one of Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, or Trey Flowers will be the best options. The first 2 feel like a bit to much of a compromise to me, but Flowers really fits imo, and is a more top end type player. I think he can be our #1 guy for the length of his contract, and then likley return. Seems like a pretty straight laced locker room guy.

As for the money. You put yourself in this position to be able to get what helps when you can. If Ballard, Reich, and Eberflus all agree it’s Flowers we emphatically have the resources to handle a deal this size for multiple years. The locker room could really benifit from a young playoff veteran in the room as well.

Tyrell Williams- WR- LAC- 6’4" 205lbs-

9-10 mil avg

I totally get that Tyrell Williams will get more money than his name recognition seems to fit. He may even outright get overpayed. In saying that I do think he will have to give concessions to drive his number up. So in regards to large guarenteed money, a long deal, or a cap burden I don’t see it. I think we can do 3 yrs, yet have an out after just this season if we give a large bonus this year.

The team needs him most now. A durable, versatile, and proven baseline Avg #2WR is worth that for this offense. He’s not the kind of add that will blockade youth either. If the worst thing that happens is we lose a few mil in dead cap because Cain and draft pick X are studs is anyone really mad? Additionally he’s a large enough investment at WR that we are not handicapped by a singular need come Draft day, even though we surely address it there too. Most importantly I think he’d do really well here.

Landon Collins- S/LB- NYG- 6’0" 218lbs-

8-9 mil avg

While Flowers is my top ranked target in FA, and Williams addresses the biggest need. Collins is the must add of the bunch for me. Something about adding him specifically really marks the turning of the page for this team. He is an upgrade to Clayton Geathers, and a good locker room guy by all accounts. He also sets the past right from Grigson selecting Dorsett. So logically and emotionally this one really fits for this fanbase.

As a Colt I think he’d continue his above avg play. Probably get a couple more pro bowls under his belt, and add the thumper we lack to the backend. I do think we may still need a 3rd S at times, but that’s ok. Collins doesn’t have to do it all, we just need him to do what he does really well, and usually he does.

2019 NFL Draft-

Round 1- Christian Wilkins- DT- Clemson- 6’3" 315lbs-

Alternate- Deandre Baker- CB- Georgia-

Disruptive pass rusher unique for the DT position. A pick like this alleviates the letdown of missing out on the top edge prospects. Can be a great all around player, although I see a more avg NFL run defender right now. He is ready to step on the field and contribute right away though. In time an all around pro bowler.

Comp- Geno Atkins

Round 2- Amani Oruwariye- CB- Penn St- 6’2" 205lbs-

Alternate- Jerry Tillery- DT- Notre Dame-

My CB3 in this class. It’s quite possible we need to jump at 26 to get him specifically. Which may be a smart idea. A solid man defender with elite size/speed combo goes high anyways. Which he can be. Add in some plus IQ, ball skills, physicality, and a natural fit as a zone CB, an you get just what we need. A guy capable of any play call that fits what we will do most often. A true #1 at the position.

Comp- Nnamdi Asomugha

Round 2- Kahale Warring- TE- San Diego St- 6’5" 252lbs-

Alternate- Andy Isabella- WR- UMass-

While I love this prospect, there is some bust potential here. At the very least in a sense that he could take a couple years to truly start or massively contribute. To that point, we can afford that imo. Otherwise if it weren’t for LOC concerns he’s probably closer to Hockenson than you’d think for that play type, and maybe a hair more athletic. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was in the best TE conversation in a few years, or if he was our 3rd stringer. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take though right? This is a calculated one though, that gives Warring the QB and HC he’d need to get every bit of upside out of him.

Comp- Travis Kelce

Round 3- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside- WR- Stanford- 6’2" 225lbs-

Alternate- Zach Allen- DE- Boston College-

All of these guys are "my guys" technically, but JJ and I get along especially well. He’s sufficiently under the radar now to fall to this pick with more unicorns found at the combine. Which would be tremendous for Indy. I’d have no issue letting the combine risers go to early and grabbing a seasoned borderline WR1 type. Hilton and Tyrell Williams give him flexibility to move around the field in 3 wide sets, and buy him the time to acclimate his feet and 6th sense to NFL game speed. After a Learning on the job year with training wheels, a WR2 for a few years, that eventually has a shot at becoming Lucks top guy.

Comp- JuJu Smith Shuster

Round 4- Darell Henderson- RB- Memphis- 5’8" 208lbs-

Alternate- Gary Johnson- LB- Texas-

Wow, watch more. That was my note for Darell Henderson on the first pass. With more reviewed he’s a special player even at 5’8". He has a very balanced compact body that plays like a power runner, but more the size and speed of a scat back. His vision, and what I presume is a deep understanding of the game, along with elite change of direction ability worked big for Memphis. Undeveloped, but able receiver (ran a ton of wheel routes but not a lot else). He understands protection, but just avg delivering it right now. He’d be useful right away, possibly the breakout stud darling this year, and his floor is a sturdy COP rotation back.

Comp- Frank Gore

Round 4- Anthony Nelson- DE- Iowa- 6’7" 271lbs-

Alternate- Beau Benzshawel- OG/OT- Wisconsin-

Nelson may not bring speed and twitchy athleticism, or electric tape to the table. He does check a lot of boxes you’d like to see for an NFL D lineman. In this scheme he could be a shoe in for an understudy to Margus Hunt. Where he isn’t overwhelming, he is technical and effective as a slow burn style as a DE. That playstyle combined with his almost 35" arms, and strength to rip make him hard to ever truly take out of a play. There’s a lot of upside to develop if someone takes the years to do so. For us I think he can play in rotation as an early down run defender, while working on his rush game to flex inside on pass downs or maybe even stay put one day for different kinds of downs. High bust potential, but if he were more polished he may be an early 2nd rounder so it’s a gamble pick at a point we can gamble.

Comp- Margus Hunt

Round 5- Diontae Johnson- WR- Toledo- 5’11" 183lbs-

Alternate- Keke Kingsley- DT- TAMU-

Johnson is another I made a brief, yet highly complimentary note on, with a mark to review more later. His release off the line is eye popping as soon as tape starts. He may have cost himself a round or 2 coming out early, but I don’t blame him. He’s to good for where he was, and won’t really get better or much more PR roasting guys for Toledo while the QB doesn’t see him, or would rather run for 8 than pass for 10 and avoid a hit. I think he could be a pretty special player in the NFL, as an outside weapon even. More in line with chipping in, and backing up TY. Until boom one day 2 years later Hilton is seriously hurt, and he’s the guy with 5 for 137 and 2tds never looking back.

Comp- Antonio Brown

Round 6- Chris Slayton- DT- Syracuse- 6’4" 307lbs-

Alternate- Jaylen Hurd- WR- Baylor-

Slayton has some of the metrics a guy going round 1 or 2 for a 3T. Not in the freakish manner or early part, but he’s athletically in spandex not multiple rounds apart with a guy like Wilkins. He just isn’t a developed rusher, and may never make hand usage, get off, and leverage look as easy as Wilkins. If he can’t grow in that area, he does have a floor on the 53. If not, his frame could handle a bit of extra mass, and his dent the pocket, but don’t finish or clear it style could play as a decent 1T for this type scheme. I wouldn’t call him a project really, just more of a repurpose based on needs and his limitations. In that he has a decent potential to bust, although it may be his best shot to start one day, and how I’m comparing his upside there. Maybe he goes sooner, but there are plenty of questions still.

Comp- Al Woods

Round 7- Hjalte Froholdt- G/C- Arkansas- 6’5" 306lbs

Alternate- L.J. Scott- RB- Mich St-

Froholdt is one I’ve only stumbled on recently right before the combine. Now I really like him. He posted very solid numbers up for a center prospect with G flex. Doesn’t have ideal arm length for G, but plays the brand of football needed to translate, and showed he’s low key pretty athletic. I think his size and athleticism for the position would make for a smoother transition should Kelly go down vs our options now. He’s only played OL a few years as a former DL player. Who knows what he could add in terms of useable weight and further tech in time. Could be a real diamond in the rough that starts here one day.

Comp- Matt Paradis