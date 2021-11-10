Colts’ fantasy waiver wire: Week 9

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts: On 45%> of rosters

While Nyheim Hines has not been nearly close to the level he was at last season, he finally had his out-of-nowhere breakout game against the New York Jets, racking up over 100 yards and a touchdown (16.8 fantasy points). With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell out with injuries, Reich tried to get Hines more involved both in the pass and in the run, while Marlon Mack was a healthy scratch. Hines's upside is severely limited by how well Jonathan Taylor has been playing, and JT will definitely continue getting most of the touches. However, in a Colts’ offense that has been blowing up stat sheets lately, there are plenty of touches to go around.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos: On 15%> of rosters

While Bridgewater will probably never be considered a true fantasy starting quarterback, he has been quietly been putting up very consistent numbers. Teddy B has 18.04 PPG over his last 5 outings and has some favourable matchups coming up against the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions. Overall, Bridgewater is definitely worth a start as a high floor/low ceiling type player if your starting quarterback has a bye week or a tough matchup.

Elijah Moore, WR, Jets: On 15%> of rosters

While his 20 point game against the Colts will probably be his best game of the season, Moore’s potential is definitely intriguing as he is slowly starting to come into his own. Moore has already shown some chemistry with backup quarterbacks Mike White and Josh Johnson, which he did not have at all with Zach Wilson. Moore definitely is a boom or bust play, but because the Jets seem to always be trailing the opportunity for volume and garbage time stat filling is there with the rookie receiver.

Geoff Swaim, TE, Titans: On 1%> of rosters

While Titans’ tight end Geoff Swaim is a risky play, with how poor the overall tight end production has been in the league this season Swaim might be worth a look. The veteran tight end has now scored on two consecutive games and without Derrick Henry, the opportunities in the RedZone are up for grabs. Tannehill loves to utilize his tight ends, so Swaim has some potential.

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles: On 1%> of rosters

Probably at least half of your league has put in a claim for Jordan Howard at this point after the running back got more touches than either Kenneth Gainwell or Boston Scott. Because of volume and RedZone opportunities, Howard is a solid option as a spot-starter, but try not to rely too much on him as the Eagles offense is rather inconsistent and Gainwell/Scott could vulture some touchdowns away from him.