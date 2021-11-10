AFC South roundup: Week 9

Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Score this Week: Won 28-16 @Rams

The Titans are the exact opposite of the Colts this season. Win games against the good teams, lose games against the bad teams. Tennessee now has consecutive wins against the Chiefs, Bills, Colts, and now Rams. This team is serious and head coach Mike Vrabel is my frontrunner for coach of the year. This win was perhaps the most impressive, as it was their first game without Derrick Henry, the team’s most important player and the best offensive player in the NFL. When the Titans beat the Bills I thought it was luck, Josh Allen slipped and failed to convert on the most important possession. Then they dominated Mahomes and the Chiefs, managed to erase a 14-point deficit and win on the road against the Colts, and now beat the best team in the NFL on the road. While I don’t think this success can be sustained, and the Titans are due some regression without King Henry, they have been playing inspired football and they’ve earned my respect.

Injury Report

Rashaan Evans, Nate Davis, Taylor Lewan are all questionable for Week 10. Cornerback Kristian Fulton is expected to return.

Looking Ahead: vs. Saints

Tough test for Ryan Tannehill and the Titans’ offense, going off against one of the best defensive teams in the NFL. The Saints are without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, but Trevor Siemian has been solid in his absence.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

Score this Week: Won 9-6 vs. Bills

Honestly, I have absolutely no idea what happened in this game. The Jags’ defense played the game of their lives, holding the Bills’ high flying offense to just 5.61 yards per attempt, forced three turnovers, and did just enough on offense to come out with the unlikely win. The story of the game was turnovers and penalties as Jacksonville won the turnover battle 3-1, and Buffalo committed 12 penalties for 118 yards. The most entertaining part of this game was when Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen, and later, Josh Allen threw an interception to Josh Allen.

Injury Report

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back James Robinson, tackle Cam Robinson are questionable for Sunday. Brandon Linder has a chance to return.

Looking Ahead: @Colts

Jacksonville will play the Colts for the first time this season. Indy is coming off a long week's rest and a solid win against the New York Jets. I just don’t see a way that the Jags manage to keep the magic alive, especially with Lawrence and Robinson banged up.

Houston Texans (1-8)

Score this Week: Lost 9-17 @Dolphins

Tyrod Taylor’s return did not go as planned, as the quarterback threw three interceptions and no touchdowns, while the connection with top wide receiver Brandin Cooks looked rusty (6 catches on 13 targets). While the Texans’ defense played a solid game, managing to hold the Dolphins to just 1.88 yards per carry and QB Jacoby Brissett to 5.6 yards per attempt, while also forcing 5 turnovers, but the offense just could not do enough to keep the Texans in the game.

Injury Report

No new relevant injuries to report for the Texans.

Looking Ahead: Bye Week

A chance to regroup and try to make some adjustments to field a more competent offense in the second half of the season. The Texans’ defense has played some good football considering they have almost no playmakers, and some young guys have been playing above their expectations. If the offense manages to find some sort of consistency, then the Texans could become more than just a gifted win.