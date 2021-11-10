Colts’ Injury Report: Rhodes and Smith Both Non-participants; Nelson, Leonard and Hilton All ‘Limited’

The Indianapolis Colts released their injury report after Wednesday’s practice session.

Among the most notable news is the return of T.Y. Hilton, who missed the teams’ Week 9 game due to being in the concussion protocol. It should be noted, however, that Hilton was a limited participant.

Right tackle Braden Smith, who left during last Thursday’s game with a triceps injury, did not participate for a second straight day. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was also a non-participant, as he’s dealing with a calf injury.

Both linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe) were limited participants during Wednesday’s practice along with Hilton.

Currently at 4-5 on the season, the Colts take on a Jacksonville Jaguars’ team who’s coming off their most impressive win of the season, as they defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have to see how the rest of the week plays out for the each player listed on the injury report, but Indy has little-to-no margin for error and could potentially be without multiple starters in a game that the team has to win in order to keep their playoff hopes afloat.

The good news? Colts fans have seen how their offensive line and receiving corps have faired without Nelson, Hilton or Smith in the starting lineup, and the results are actually fairly solid.

Matt Pryor has been a strong fill-in for Smith; the emergence of Michael Pittman Jr. has sparked some life into Indy’s offense over the last month, and Chris Reed — whether at left or right guard — has been one of the better free agent signing’s of GM Chris Ballard’s tenure.