Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 10

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 79

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 93 (+2)

Nyheim Hines — 81 (+2)

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86

T.Y. Hilton — 85

Zach Pascal — 77

Michael Strachan — 71

Ashton Dulin — 69 (+1)

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 80

Kylen Granson — 67

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 98

Braden Smith — 82 (+1)

Ryan Kelly — 80

Chris Reed — 74 (-1)

Mark Glowinski — 72 (+1)

Eric Fisher — 70 (+1)

Matt Pryor — 69

Danny Pinter — 65

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 95

Grover Stewart — 89

Kwity Paye — 80 (+2)

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71

Kemoko Turay — 70 (-1)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 69

Taylor Stallworth — 69 (+3)

Isaac Rochell — 68 (+1)

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 98 (+1)

Bobby Okereke — 83 (-1)

Zaire Franklin — 70

E.J. Speed — 69

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 87

Xavier Rhodes — 81 (-2)

Isaiah Rodgers — 71

Rock Ya-Sin — 70

George Odum — 67 (-1)

Andrew Sendejo — 67 (-2)

Josh Jones — 67

BoPete Keyes — 65

Anthony Chesley — 65

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

TJ Carrie — 71 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Luke Rhodes — 78

Michael Badgley — 72

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Taylor Stallworth

Stallworth had a bit of coming out party with two sacks and two additional pressures as well as a good performance against the run. The Colts are a little thin inside along the defensive line so if Stallworth can be relied upon as an impactful rotational defensive tackle (1 tech or 3 tech), then that would make the entire group a lot stronger and not force the Colts to rely heavily on Buckner and Stewart every week.

Nyheim Hines

Hines was finally used properly and he had a huge game running the ball and catching the ball. Hines and Taylor had a perfect 1-2 power/speed punch and they knocked out the Jets front 7 with their great play. Similar to Stallworth, Hines playing well only makes Taylor better.

Biggest Fallers

Andrew Sendejo

The secondary was brutal and Sendejo was one of the biggets culprits, always out of position when covering deep and he’s late reacting to the QB’s movements. He’s better in the box, but still had a 25% missed tackle rate. He is a special teams player at best who is forced into the starting lineup and that’s not good for the secondary. The Colts should consider looking at Josh Jones over Sendejo.

Xavier Rhodes

Rhodes was beat early on (hard) on the Moore touchdown and it’s a bit of a recurring theme with him. The Jets had a 136.1 passer rating against Rhodes this game and that’s with Josh Johnson at quarterback for most of the game and one of the weaker receiving groups in the NFL. Rhodes has been getting picked on this year and is one of the biggets reasons why the secondary is the weakest group on the Colts (offense or defense).