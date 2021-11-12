Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 10

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz — 79
Sam Ehlinger — 64
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 93 (+2)
Nyheim Hines — 81 (+2)
Marlon Mack — 76
Deon Jackson — 63
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 86
T.Y. Hilton — 85
Zach Pascal — 77
Michael Strachan — 71
Ashton Dulin — 69 (+1)
Dezmon Patmon — 64
Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)
Tight Ends
Jack Doyle — 80
Mo Alie-Cox — 80
Kylen Granson — 67
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 98
Braden Smith — 82 (+1)
Ryan Kelly — 80
Chris Reed — 74 (-1)
Mark Glowinski — 72 (+1)
Eric Fisher — 70 (+1)
Matt Pryor — 69
Danny Pinter — 65
Will Fries — 63
Julien Davenport — 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 95
Grover Stewart — 89
Kwity Paye — 80 (+2)
Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71
Kemoko Turay — 70 (-1)
Dayo Odeyingbo — 69
Taylor Stallworth — 69 (+3)
Isaac Rochell — 68 (+1)
Ben Banogu — 67
Antwaun Woods — 66
Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
Linebackers
Darius Leonard — 98 (+1)
Bobby Okereke — 83 (-1)
Zaire Franklin — 70
E.J. Speed — 69
Matthew Adams — 64
Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)
Secondary
Kenny Moore III — 87
Xavier Rhodes — 81 (-2)
Isaiah Rodgers — 71
Rock Ya-Sin — 70
George Odum — 67 (-1)
Andrew Sendejo — 67 (-2)
Josh Jones — 67
BoPete Keyes — 65
Anthony Chesley — 65
Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
TJ Carrie — 71 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85
Luke Rhodes — 78
Michael Badgley — 72
Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Risers
Taylor Stallworth
Stallworth had a bit of coming out party with two sacks and two additional pressures as well as a good performance against the run. The Colts are a little thin inside along the defensive line so if Stallworth can be relied upon as an impactful rotational defensive tackle (1 tech or 3 tech), then that would make the entire group a lot stronger and not force the Colts to rely heavily on Buckner and Stewart every week.
Nyheim Hines
Hines was finally used properly and he had a huge game running the ball and catching the ball. Hines and Taylor had a perfect 1-2 power/speed punch and they knocked out the Jets front 7 with their great play. Similar to Stallworth, Hines playing well only makes Taylor better.
Biggest Fallers
Andrew Sendejo
The secondary was brutal and Sendejo was one of the biggets culprits, always out of position when covering deep and he’s late reacting to the QB’s movements. He’s better in the box, but still had a 25% missed tackle rate. He is a special teams player at best who is forced into the starting lineup and that’s not good for the secondary. The Colts should consider looking at Josh Jones over Sendejo.
Xavier Rhodes
Rhodes was beat early on (hard) on the Moore touchdown and it’s a bit of a recurring theme with him. The Jets had a 136.1 passer rating against Rhodes this game and that’s with Josh Johnson at quarterback for most of the game and one of the weaker receiving groups in the NFL. Rhodes has been getting picked on this year and is one of the biggets reasons why the secondary is the weakest group on the Colts (offense or defense).
