Colts Injury Report: CB Xavier Rhodes is OUT While DT DeForest Buckner Listed as QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On Rhodes absence expect Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers to line up on the outside at cornerback and Kenny Moore at the nickel position.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been listed at QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Buckner is dealing with a back injury that according to Coach Reich “locked up” on him on Thursday during practice. Reich also went for on to say that the team is cautiously optimistic that Buckner can play.

Both wide receiver TY Hilton (concussion) and right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) are full to go for Sunday. Cornerback TJ Carrie us set to return from injured reserve but will likely play on a pitch count until he is 100% healthy. The Colts look to be the healthiest they have all season heading into the Jaguars game.