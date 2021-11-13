Colts’ Carson Wentz No. 15 Among League Starters in NFL.com’s Latest Quarterback Rankings

Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz comes in at No. 15 among NFL starters in Gregg Rosenthal’s latest quarterback rankings.

Among those who rank ahead of Wentz are Broncos’ quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at No. 14 (16:5 TD:INT ratio); Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 13 (8:3 TD:INT ratio) and Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill at No. 12 (11:8 TD:INT ratio).

Statistically, Wentz has more touchdowns and less interceptions (17:3) than each of these quarterbacks. That being said, this feels right about where the Colts’ quarterback should fall, in my opinion.

He hasn’t been stellar, but Indy’s offense has scored at least 30 points in four of their last five games, in part, because of Wentz’s play. It certainly helps when you have arguably the league’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. We shouldn’t, however, discredit the veteran quarterbacks’ ability to — for the most part — take proper care of the football, as that has been a major reason why Indy’s offense has started to click over the last month.

When compared to his numbers through ten weeks last season of 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Wentz’s numbers through the same duration this season show he’s clearly made massive improvements and continues to progress as through each week.

Now, that’s not to suggest that the 28-year-old hasn’t made a few mistakes this season. But It’s Wentz’s ability, however, to shake off a rough performance like the one we saw against the Titans in Week 8 and deliver the following week against the New York Jets, which provides optimism for a Colts’ franchise who’s had four different starting quarterback’s since 2019.

With nine games left in the regular season, Wentz will not only have to continue making even more strides of improvement but show that he can be the Indianapolis’ long-term, franchise quarterback moving forward.