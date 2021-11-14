Colts vs Jaguars Week 10: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

New week, new opponent, same story. The Colts need to win football games. They need to string wins together if they want to keep any chance at the playoffs alive this season.
It doesn’t hurt that the Jaguars are also in the division. The likelihood that the Titans fall far enough with the loss of Derrick Henry that they will lose the division is rather low. Still, the Colts have to treat each week as their opportunity to capitalize on that unlikely possibility. Getting it done against AFC South opponents is a bonus.
Game Time
1:00 PM ET Sunday, November 14th
Location
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Capacity: 70,000
TV Channel
- Channel: CBS (regional)
- Broadcast: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Sherree Burress (sideline)season.
Radio
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Odds
According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 10-point home favorites.
Referee Assignment
Tony Corrente
