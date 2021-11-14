DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 10-point favorites in AFC South bout vs Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have a golden opportunity to improve their record to .500 on the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers waiting over the next two weeks, Indianapolis has to get the job done.

While it would be easy to look past this week, after dismantling the Jets a little over a week ago (at least for a half), the Jaguars have always found ways to keep games close in the AFC South. Jacksonville is also coming off of a big win against the Bills, holding an otherwise high-powered offense to just six points.

It feels like every season the Jaguars are a trap game. I’d be betting the Jaguars will lose but cover the 10-point spread DraftKings has in favor of the Colts at home.

