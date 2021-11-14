Week 10: Colts vs. Jags, Open Thread

The 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars come to Lucas Oil Sunday to take on the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville is coming off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in Week 9, and they’ll look to keep their winning streak going against the Colts Sunday.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating performance against the Jets in Week 9, as they improved to 4-5 on the season after winning 45-30.

Big performances from quarterback Carson Wentz (272 passing yards and 3touchdowns) and running back Jonathan Taylor (172 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns) helped Indy establish their dominance early on against the Jets last Thursday. The Colts will be looking for similar performances against a very middle-of-the-pack Jags’ defense Sunday afternoon,

Last time the Jaguars came to Lucas Oil, Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards, which helped put the Colts in the playoffs. The NFL’s leading back in total scrimmage yards has fueled the Colts’ offense over the last month or so, and he’s also a big reason why Indy has put up 30 or more points in each of the last four games as well.

A win on Sunday would put the Colts at 5-5 and give the team a chance to have better control of their playoff aspirations moving forward.