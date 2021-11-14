Colts’ Injury Report, Week 10: Banogu, Mack, Rhodes out

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after a back injury limited him throughout the week in practice. With cornerback T.J. Carrie returning from IR, the Colts probably thought it best to give Xavier Rhodes a much needed game off after a calf injury was nagging him over the past couple weeks.

Running back Marlon Mack is once again a healthy scratch, meaning that Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will get most of the snaps out of the backfield.

Ben Banogu once again being a healthy scratch is not surprising at all, as his future most likely does not lie with the Colts.

Julie’n Davenport, Will Fries, and Mike Strachan round out the inactive list.