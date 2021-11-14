Colts’ Injury Report, Week 10: Banogu, Mack, Rhodes out

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DeForest Buckner is active for #JAXvsIND. pic.twitter.com/i9rubMPjOo— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 14, 2021
All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after a back injury limited him throughout the week in practice. With cornerback T.J. Carrie returning from IR, the Colts probably thought it best to give Xavier Rhodes a much needed game off after a calf injury was nagging him over the past couple weeks.
Running back Marlon Mack is once again a healthy scratch, meaning that Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will get most of the snaps out of the backfield.
Ben Banogu once again being a healthy scratch is not surprising at all, as his future most likely does not lie with the Colts.
Julie’n Davenport, Will Fries, and Mike Strachan round out the inactive list.
Loading comments...