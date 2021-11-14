Opening NFL odds Week 11 - Colts 7-point dogs versus Bills

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

New week, same story. The Colts need to string together wins. They also need to beat a team with a winning record and prove to themselves and the rest of the league that they can beat a playoff caliber opponent. When they last traveled to Buffalo, they let a win slip away with Philip Rivers under center and nearly shocked one of the hottest teams in the AFC.

The Bills have been going through some recent struggles. Josh Allen hasn’t looked nearly as dominant as a lot of people had anticipated coming into the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars recently defeated the Bills and kept held them to only six points. Can the Colts follow the blueprint Jacksonville put on tape?

Can they put together a complete game?

DraftKings thinks not, favoring the Bills by 7.

