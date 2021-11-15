Reich’s Best/Worst decisions: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars

Best Decisions

Defensive gameplan against Trevor Lawrence

For once, it seemed like the Colts had a defensive game plan tailored perfectly to stop the opposing quarterback. Trevor Lawrence finished the game completing just 16/35 attempts for 162 yards (4.62 YPA), lost a fumble, and was sacked 3 times. Credit to Matt Eberflus for being able to finally generate a sort of consistent pass rush, and the cornerbacks played well all game, especially Rock Ya-Sin, who has been amazing this season.

Unleashing Kwity Paye/Dayo Odeyingbo

Kwity Paye has looked incredible rushing the passer over the past 2 weeks. Just watching the game, Paye seemed to always just get in the face of Lawrence, and the numbers back that up, as the rookie out of Michigan came up with 7 total pressures, including a sack. If Paye can continue this hot streak, the games against Tampa Bay and Buffalo look much more winnable.

Giving snaps to Taylor Stallworth

Taylor Stallworth has been a pleasant revelation this season after the season-ending injury to Tyquan Lewis. After getting just 23 snaps against the Jets, Stallworth got 33 yesterday and got himself another sack and a couple of pressures. The Colts are in desperate need of pass-rushing production, and if Stallworth proves he can provide that consistently then he is in line for a major increase in the snap share.

Managing to win

This was always going to be a complicated game, as the Jaguars just always seem to compete with the Colts. It was definitely ugly, but a win is a win and at the end of the day the Colts are sitting at .500. I agree, I would have liked to watch a healthy Colts’ squad dominate an inferior opponent at home, but the Jaguars were fresh off a game where they held the Bills to just 6 points, and their rookie quarterback has been steadily improving. Winning is first and foremost, and Reich was able to do just that.

Worst Decisions

Right guard by committee approach

Can someone please explain to me what the hell is Reich doing at right guard? I have watched football for 10 years now, and never in my life have I witnessed a right guard by committee approach. How can you preach continuity in the offensive line as a big advantage and then rotate your guards within a game? Reed has not been as good as he was at left guard, and Glowinski has improved his play with the recent competition, but just choose a guard and move on. Enough of this madness, just let a guy keep the starting job, and then if he does not perform accordingly you bench him.

Play-calling after first 15 scripted plays

The first two drives on offense were productive, the Colts scored on both drives, getting a 17-0 lead including a blocked punt for a touchdown. After that, the offense just collapsed. For the sake of comparison:

First two drives: 18 plays, 116 yards, 7 first downs

Next 9 drives (not including the final drive): 44 plays, 182 yards, 8 first downs

A collapse like that is simply inexcusable, especially considering the Jaguars' defense is not anything special at all, though they have their fair share of solid players. Play-calling consistency has been an issue with Reich this year, as the offense almost never seems to be able to perform consistently in close games. Putting up 40+ points against the New York Jets proves nothing if the following week you are going to lay an egg against a defense that is not among the best in the NFL.