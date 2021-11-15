Monday Morning Awards: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars

MVP of the Game: Kwity Paye/DeForest Buckner

The pass-rushing department owed the Colts a game like this. Trevor Lawrence was pressured consistently and as a result could never truly get into any sort of rhythm, failing to complete more than 50% of his passes and being held to less than 5 YPA. All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye were the protagonists of that story, racking up 15 combined pressures. DeForest Buckner was always great, and after a slow (by his standards) start to the year has been picking up the pace recently, but the star of recent games has to be Kwity Paye. Emerging as a pass-rush threat while still being productive in the run game, Paye has notched 18 total pressures (team high) over the past 3 games.

Dud of the Game (The Grigsy): Quenton Nelson

While Nelson is among the best guards in the NFL, and I would already put him among the best guards of all time, the truth is yesterday just was not his game. Still looking hobbled from the ankle injury he suffered early in the year, Nelson allowed 4 pressures and never got to truly assert himself on the line. This is just him shaking the rust off and getting back to 100%, but yesterday it was certainly bad.

Play of the Game: Wentz clutch completion to MPJ on 3rd down

Michael Pittman Jr. is a future star. Clutch when it matters most. #Colts pic.twitter.com/gwvNSFLxth — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) November 14, 2021

Another game, another star moment for Michael Pittman Jr. who got a big catch on a really important moment. While this was an amazing sideline catch by Pittman, Wentz also deserves plenty of credit for keeping the play alive and throwing a dart to Pittman. Overall just another great play for the Colts QB-WR duo.

Worst Play of the Game: Jamal Agnew’s 66-yard touchdown

Jamal Agnew is really, really fast, and safety Josh Jones is really, really slow. Overall just a terrible play by the defense, the defensive line could not get any sort of penetration, cornerbacks could not get off their blocks, and Josh Jones got straight up beat. Result: 66-yard touchdown.

Best Position Group: Cornerbacks

While I was tempted to give this award to the defensive line, I wanted to give some credit to the cornerbacks for having one hell of a game. Combined, the entire cornerback group allowed 6 catches on 19 targets. Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers did not allow a single catch, and Kenny Moore was even productive rushing the passer, getting two hurries. If only Kenny would have caught that interception early in the game...

Unsung Hero: Taylor Stallworth

What an encore performance for Taylor Stallworth, who once again excelled on limited snaps. Stallworth was not only productive rushing the passer, getting yet another sack while adding two quarterback hits, but also got two stops in the run game. Look for Stallworth’s snaps to continue to increase over the upcoming weeks.

Rookie of the Week: Kwity Paye

Of course, Kwity Paye was going to take home this award. Dayo Odeyingbo and Kylen Granson were productive, but no one was near as close as Paye. After several consecutive misses drafting defensive linemen, it seems like Ballard finally was able to find himself a viable starter at the position.