Colts News: Colts’ future in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingo keeps present relevant

Colts’ future (Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo) keeps present relevant

Much has been expected of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo since they were snatched off the Indianapolis Colts’ draft board with first- and second-round picks in April.

Colts rookie DL Dayo Odeyingbo's clutch forced fumble helped seal Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win over the Jaguars

Missing the first seven games of the season as he recovered from a serious Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingo has been getting increasingly comfortable since making his NFL debut three weeks ago. On Sunday, with the

Colts’ notebook: Zaire Franklin blocked punt? Just doing what he was told

Zaire Franklin was simply following orders.

Colts: vs. Jaguars: Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed crucial in win

The Colts offense struggled Sunday, but the special teams unit picked up the slack led by Zaire Franklin's block and E.J. Speed's scoop and score.

The Colts got another score out of its punt block unit Sunday vs. the Jaguars, as E.J. Speed ran in a TD off a Zaire Franklin blocked punt

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy’s 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Col

AFC Playoff Race: Colts Asking 'Why Can't It Be Us?'

The Colts are 5-5 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium – and are squarely in the mix of the AFC playoff picture with seven games remaining.

Colts: Why does QB Carson Wentz throw the ball left handed in games?

Wentz completed a left-handed throw in Sunday's 23-17 victory over Jacksonville making him 1-of-2 for 2 yards with an interceptions

Colts survive slugfest with Jags to return to .500 | Sports | kokomotribune.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Glass half-full: The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last seven games to get back to .500, and the two losses during that stretch have come in

5 Things Learned: Colts Hold On For Must Have Home Victory | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

5 Things Learned: Colts Hold On For Must Have Home Victory

Kravitz: After Sunday's win over the Jaguars, the Colts' playoffs start now – The Athletic

Indianapolis has clawed back into the playoff hunt at 5-5 but there's no room for letdowns the rest of the way.

Flawed as they are, it's finally time to find out if the Colts are for real – The Athletic

They beat another bad team in the Jaguars on Sunday, but the Colts now have the chance to prove themselves against some good ones.

Trevor Lawrence is struggling, and the Jaguars seem ill-equipped to help him – The Athletic

Sunday's loss to the Colts was the rookie's latest rough experience and nothing around him indicates that'll change anytime soon.

Colts beat Jaguars to reach .500, start playoff talk

It's a magical time of the year and that has the Colts thinking playoffs.

Colts hope Paye, Odeyingbo offered glimpse of future vs. Jaguars

Paye had a sack and three quarterback hits, and Odeyingbo sealed the game by ripping the ball out of Trevor Lawrence's hands.

