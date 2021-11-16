 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts News: The Colts playoff road is far from closed

By Brett Mock
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Colts Playoff Road Is Far From Closed | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts Notebook: Rodgers on rise in defensive secondary | Sports | kokomotribune.com
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts had one of their best defensive games of the season Sunday against the No. 1 overall draft pick. And they did it with a banged-up

Colts Notebook: Odeyingbo's big play hints at bright future | Sports | kokomotribune.com
INDIANAPOLIS – Dayo Odeyingbo was uncomfortable in the postgame spotlight.

Hits And Misses: Colts Dial Up Another Big Special Teams Play | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts’ notebook: Deja vu for Frank Reich; about those left-handed Carson Wentz passes
Frank Reich and his Indianapolis Colts have been here before. You know, essentially discarded and buried with so much of a season still undecided.

Colts vs Jaguars: Carson Wentz looks for Michael Pittman again
With their line hobbled and their superstar bottled up, the Colts needed to create a play out of nothing. Carson Wentz and Michael Pittman obliged.

