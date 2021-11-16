Colts’ snap counts, Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts came away with a close victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how the teams’ snap counts played a major role in Indy securing their fifth win of the season.

Offense:

QB Carson Wentz, 100%

LT Eric Fisher, 100%

LG Quenton Nelson, 100%

C Ryan Kelly, 100%

RT Braden Smith, 100%

WR Zach Pascal, 89%

WR Michael Pittman Jr., 88%

RB Jonathan Taylor, 84%

RG Mark Glowinski, 67%

WR T.Y. Hilton, 61%

TE Jack Doyle, 58%

TE Mo Alie-Cox, 55%

RG Chris Reed, 33%

RB Nyheim Hines, 28%

TE Kylen Granson, 19%

WR Ashton Dulin, 11%

WR Dezmon Patmon, 8%

Key contributors:

Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards from scrimmage and 1 rushing touchdown, which makes him only the 4th player in NFL history to accomplish that in seven straight games.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, despite not having the greatest performance statistically, made the throw of the game to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a key third down. The crucial completion to Pittman Jr. kept the Colts’ late, 4th quarter drive alive and eventually led to a field goal.

Defense:

LB Bobby Okereke, 100%

S Andrew Sendejo, 100%

CB Kenny Moore II, 98%

CB Rock Ya-Sin, 98%

LB Darius Leonard, 95%

DE Kwity Paye, 73%

DT DeForest Buckner, 70%

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, 68%

S George Odum, 64%

DT Grover Stewart, 55%

CB T.J. Carrie, 53%

DT Taylor Stallworth, 50%

CB Isaiah Rodgers, 32%

DE Isaac Rochell, 26%

DT Antwaun Woods, 24%

S Josh Jones, 23%

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, 18%

DE Kemoko Turay, 17%

S Jahleel Addae, 15%

LB Zaire Franklin, 12%

LB E.J. Speed, 9%

Key contributors:

Both Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo played a significant role in helping Indy secure a much-needed divisional win Sunday. Paye was consistently in the face of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and recorded his first career sack as well.

Odeyingbo also recorded half a sack and stripped Lawrence as the Jaguars’ final drive of the game, sealing the Colts’ victory. Both defensive ends deserve a ton of credit for making two key plays when the team needed it most.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers also deserve some credit, as they, along with the rest of the Colts’ secondary, did a great job at limiting big plays from Jacksonville’s offense. Lawrence was unable to surpass the 200-yard passing mark and not a single Jaguars’ wideout reached 100 yards receiving.