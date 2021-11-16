Colts Work Out Veteran Safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out veteran safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday:

Originally a 2017 7th round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, the 28 year old well-traveled defensive back has also been a member of the Seattle Seahawks (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), New York Giants (2020), New England Patriots (2021), and New York Jets (2021) organizations.

The 6’2”, 205 pound veteran safety has 109 tackles (84 solo), a tackle for loss, 8 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 37 career games (22 starts).

This year, he recently appeared in 4 games (3 starts) for the Jets, recording 16 tackles (10 solo) before being released three weeks ago. He’s more of a free safety in playing style.

While the Colts had no injuries to report following Sunday’s win, the team could still be kicking the tires for other options to upgrade at safety—with a veteran patchwork group that currently includes Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones, and Jahleel Addae (*PS) due to injuries.

The Colts also waived safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad/injured list.