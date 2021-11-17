 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts LB E.J. Speed Named ‘AFC Special Teams Player of the Week’ for Week 10

You know what they say, ‘Speed kills’, including on special teams.

By Luke Schultheis
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed was named ‘AFC Special Teams Player of the Week’ for his standout special teams performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10:

With 8:23 left in the first quarter, Speed scooped up a blocked punt (by Zaire Franklin) near the Jaguars own 12-yard line and took it to the house for the touchdown—stiff-arming punter Logan Cooke in the process to dive into pay-dirt:

Speed has been an impressive special teams contributor for the Colts, having previously earned the same honors in Week 10 of 2020 coincidentally. It’s the third time a Colts special teams player has been awarded such recognition this season, as punter Rigoberto Sanchez has already been the recipient twice.

While it’s splitting hairs, it feels like Zaire Franklin is at least equally deserving of such recognition, as he was the one who actually blocked the punt that led to Speed’s recovery for the touchdown. Either way, kudos to Speed.

