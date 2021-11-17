Colts News: Michael Pittman Jr. flourishing, especially on third down

Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. flourishing, especially on third down

It was one of 62 offensive snaps, but meant so much and spoke volumes of a budding quarterback-receiver partnership.

Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Show Off Potential | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Show Off Potential

Colts news: Kylen Granson starting to make big plays after slow start

Admittedly frustrated after the first four games, Granson reminded himself to be confident in his ability, and he's starting to make plays.

Indianapolis Colts' wild-card hopes ride on beating good teams, starting with Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts have pushed to a .500 record, but it's been 11 months since they've beaten a team with a winning record.

The Rise of Rodgers: How Isaiah Rodgers Has Climbed From Special Teams Star to Legitimate Starter - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

From special teams pick to playing starting snaps, Isaiah Rodgers is making a name for himself with the Colts.

EJ Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

E.J. Speed’s highlight moment against the Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL.

Colts Unofficial Depth Chart, Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:

Philip Rivers on Manningcast: High school football, return to NFL, more

"Obviously, you scale it down some. But it's a lot of the same stuff."

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Power punchers: Charles 'Peanut' Tillman, Darius Leonard and the sweet science of forcing fumbles – The Athletic

The longtime Bears cornerback mastered the "Peanut Punch" and now the Colts' linebacker is doing the same with the "Maniac Knockout."

Carson Wentz and the Colts love RPOs, and here's why they work so well – The Athletic

The quarterback's skills have opened up more run-pass options this season as a way to diversify Indy's offense.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: What if every team could steal one player? Jonathan Taylor, others go on the move – The Athletic

We pick one player every team might want to fill an immediate need after a crazy week of results upends the top of our NFL poll.

COLTS MEDIA

Need a play on 3rd down?



We got a guy. pic.twitter.com/ZAYwTYAWY9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 16, 2021