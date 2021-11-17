Colts Injury Report: Leonard, Buckner and Smith among 6 non-participants; Rhodes limited

The Indianapolis Colts released their Injury Report following their Wednesday practice.

Among the notable non-participants are Darius Leonard, who is dealing with an ankle and hand injury and Braden Smith, who is dealing with an elbow injury. Also not participating were Eric Fisher, who is dealing with a back injury, upstart rookie Dayo Odeyingbo who has an ankle issue and TJ Carrie who is dealing with a knee injury. DeForest Buckner was also listed with 3 separate injuries. All 6 are expected to see significant snaps if healthy.

Only Xavier Rhodes was listed as a limited participant, which is a positive sign after missing the Jaguars game.

Jack Doyle, Quenton Nelson and EJ Speed were all full participants, which is always a good sign on a Wednesday.

The 5-5 Colts are taking on one of the best teams in the NFL this week in the 6-3 Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. The Colts are right in the middle of the playoff hunt, so each of the remaining 7 games are important for the team, so the top players need to stay healthy.

Stay tuned over the next two days to see if the 7 non or limited participants end up getting more reps in practices. The names of Leonard, Smith and Buckner are definitely worth keeping an eye on as they are three of the most impactful players on the team.