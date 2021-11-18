Colts stock up/stock down: Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Stock Up

Kwity Paye/Dayo Odeyingbo

Kwity Paye has been on a tear over the last two weeks and is finally starting to show some potential as a pass rusher. Dayo Odeyingbo is still getting back to 100% but is starting to make an impact with limited snaps. The Colts’ defense desperately needs the young pass rush duo to develop, as the team just cannot afford any more misses on the defensive line.

Taylor Stallworth

The big surprise on the defensive line this season has been Taylor Stallworth. An undrafted free agent that was never able to carve out a role with previous teams, Stallworth was never supposed to be a big part of the Colts defensive line rotation. After Tyquan Lewis’ injury, he has stepped up tremendously, and should continue to earn snaps. Stallworth is really good at getting penetration, something that the Colts have been lacking from the inside.

Braden Smith

Over the past two weeks, Braden Smith has allowed just two hurries, and against the Jaguars he had a tough matchup in Dawuane Smoot. While Matt Pryor was solid in his absence, Braden Smith is just a much more dominant force, and it is certainly good to have him back in the offensive line.

Rock Ya-Sin

Another pleasant surprise this season has been the play of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, as he is finally making the improvements expected out of him last season. Rock has been able to make plays on the ball while avoiding penalties, and he has been more than holding his own. With the way Xavier Rhodes has regressed, if not for Rock’s and Rodgers’ emergence I don’t know what would have become of this secondary.

Stock Down

Xavier Rhodes

Speaking of Rhodes, his stock is considerably down. He’s not been as good as Rock or Rodgers and has been unable to stay on the field. If everyone is healthy, Rhodes might get 50% of the snaps, splitting time with Rodgers. If his recent trend continues, don’t be surprised if Rhodes finds himself on the bench more often than not.

Al-Quadin Muhammad

These past two matchups were an excellent opportunity for AQM to prove that he can be productive on a consistent basis, but unfortunately, it was not the case.

Kwity Paye: 21.05% pressure rate

DeForest Buckner: 14.28% pressure rate

Taylor Stallworth: 14.58% pressure rate

Isaac Rochell: 17.24% pressure rate

Grover Stewart: 10.81% pressure rate

Al-Quadin Muhammad: 7.69% pressure rate.

Simply put, AQM is just not making any sort of consistent impact as a pass rusher, and it also does not help his case that he is not particularly solid in the running game either.

Frank Reich

After the first 18 plays, the Colts laid an egg on offense, and most of the blame for that falls on Frank Reich. After a bounceback game against the Jets, Reich once again struggled with play calls and the offense fails to work consistently. While penalties and field position were not on the Colts' side, I expected much more from this offense against a Jaguars defense that is not really scary.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Blankenship has been on IR since injuring his hip against the Ravens, and right now it looks like he lost the job with the way Michael “Money Badger” Badgley is kicking. Badgley is now 26-26 kicking this year, even though it is worth mentioning he still has not attempted a kick over 50 yards. While Badgley remains perfect, Blankenship will most likely stay on IR.