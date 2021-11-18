 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts News: Frank Reich on making Colts RB Marlon Mack inactive, ‘it’s painful’

By Brett Mock
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Colts: Frank Reich on making RB Marlon Mack inactive: 'It's painful'
Marlon Mack has been inactive two straight games for the Colts, who love his depth but don't have a need right now. "It's painful," Frank Reich said.

Colts sticking with Michael Badgley at kicker over Rodrigo Blankenship
Badgley has made all 26 of his kicks, seven field goals and 19 extra points, since taking over for Blankenship after the Baltimore game.

Indianapolis Colts: Mack, Blankenship on sidelines for Indy
Running back Marlon Mack and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship are both playing the waiting game for the Indianapolis Colts.

Film Room: Is the Taylor Stallworth Breakout For Real? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
26-year old defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has been incredible the past two weeks for the Colts. Can he continue this momentum going forward?

Colts Notebook: Stallworth flashing pass rush skills | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s rare that a player gets a formal introduction before entering the media room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Colts preparing for stiff Bills defense | Sports | kokomotribune.com
The frustration was palpable for the Indianapolis Colts offense Sunday.

If Colts Want Playoffs, They Must Beat Good Teams | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
If Colts Want Playoffs, They Must Beat Good Teams

Wentzday: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Carson Wentz Feels the Pressure vs. Aggressive Jacksonville Jaguars Defense - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Carson Wentz felt pressure all day but delivered the ball accurately and helped slug out a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to move the Indianapolis Colts to .500.

Hard Knocks In Season Preview: What Fans Can Expect From Inside Look At The Indianapolis Colts
"Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Colts rookie Kwity Paye says 'f— it,' it's time to play – The Athletic
The defensive end is making a bigger impact each week as he learns and gains experience.

DeForest Buckner bets on himself and wins, unlike Le'Veon Bell
Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner gambled on himself in San Francisco and won. Le'Veon Bell wasn't so lucky in Pittsburgh, or anywhere since.

