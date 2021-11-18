Colts Injury Report: Five Key Colts Return to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback TJ Carrie (knee) returned to practice today. Carrie was activated off injured reserve last week and played on a pitch count during his first game back. Carrie back to practicing full gives him a very good opportunity to play Sunday and is valuable depth at the cornerback position.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (back), and linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) both returned to practice today. Both are key contributors at their positions and will be counted on going forward. Today’s full practices mean Fisher and Leonard have great shots at playing Sunday.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) both returned to practice today. Both are working back from injuries, Odeyingbo is still getting back from his Achilles injury whereas Smith injured his elbow last week. Both will be counted on heavily moving forward at their positions.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and tight end Jack Doyle (knee) were both limited in practice today. Rhodes has been dealing with a calf injury all season and his play has been very poor. Doyle was limited today after practicing fully yesterday. Both are likely to be questionable for Sunday unless they can practice fully tomorrow.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned to practice fully. Buckner missed practice yesterday with abdomen, throat, and back injuries. Buckner being back at practice gives him a huge shot at playing Sunday in a big game.