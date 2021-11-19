Colts Madden-style player rating — Week 11

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 79

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 94 (+1)

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86

T.Y. Hilton — 82 (-3)

Zach Pascal — 77 (-1)

Michael Strachan — 70 (-1)

Ashton Dulin — 69

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 80

Kylen Granson — 67

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97 (-1)

Braden Smith — 82

Ryan Kelly — 80

Chris Reed — 74

Mark Glowinski — 72

Eric Fisher — 70

Matt Pryor — 69

Danny Pinter — 65

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96 (+1)

Grover Stewart — 89

Kwity Paye — 82 (+2)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 71 (+2)

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71

Kemoko Turay — 70

Taylor Stallworth — 69

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 98

Bobby Okereke — 83

Zaire Franklin — 72 (+2)

E.J. Speed — 70 (+1)

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 88 (+1)

Xavier Rhodes — 81

Isaiah Rodgers — 73 (+2)

Rock Ya-Sin — 71 (+1)

George Odum — 68 (+1)

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

BoPete Keyes — 65

Anthony Chesley — 65

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

TJ Carrie — 71 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Luke Rhodes — 78

Michael Badgley — 75 (+3)

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Michael Badgley

Badgley has proven to be a reliable kicker for the Colts and has made every kick with the team since joining them last month. He has been as reliable as Blankenship and his leg looks to have more power. We’ll see if he’s just hot or if he’s actually a better kicker, but so far so good with the Money Badger.

Kwity Paye

Paye is getting better and better and looks to be an above average starter. He pressures the quarterback consistently with great power to speed ability. He had 1 sack, 2 hits and 4 pressures against a good Jaguars offensive line.

Biggest Fallers

T.Y. Hilton

Hilton is just not the player he used to be and still having him as an above average starter might be generous. He had 5 targets and one catch and lacked the explosiveness and spark that we’re used to seeing from him. His farewell tour hasn’t gone very well this season.

Quenton Nelson

While still one of (if not the best) offensive linemen in the league, Nelson took a bit of step back this week allowing 2 hits and 2 pressures against a weak Jaguars interior defensive line. He hasn’t looked himself (although he still looks very good) the last few weeks so it makes me wonder if injuries are hurting him a bit.