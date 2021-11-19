Colts’ matchups to watch: Week 11 @Bills

Kwity Paye Vs. Cody Ford/Bobby Hart

Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown was placed on the Covid list and is set to miss Sunday’s game, which is huge for Buffalo’s offense. There is no official word yet on who will fill in for him, but it looks like it will be either Cody Ford or Bobby Hart. Kwity Paye, who is on a hot streak recently, will get a chance to go up against either a guy that has not played a single snap this year or a failed tackle, converted to failed guard, back again at tackle. Paye generating consistent pressure will be key to stopping a potent Bills’ passing attack against a defense without their two starting safeties.

Rock Ya-Sin Vs. Stefon Diggs

Rock Ya-Sin has been playing really well lately, but it’s one thing to shut down the Jets’ and Jaguars' passing offenses, and a very different thing going up against Diggs and the Bills. This will be the true test to determine whether Ya-Sin has really taken a step forward this season and is becoming the cornerback Ballard saw when he drafted him, or if the past few weeks have just been a mirage.

Jonathan Taylor Vs. Bills’ run defense

This is the toughest test of the season yet for the up and coming superstar Jonathan Taylor, who will be going up against one of the toughest run defenses in the league. Now to be fair the only precedent the Bills have against a proper running back this season has been against Derrick Henry, and he killed them for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns (even though it is worth mentioning that if you take away Henry’s 76-yard run, he only averaged 3.5 yards per carry).

Eric Fisher Vs. Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes has been a key part of the Bills’ defense after not panning out for the Colts, and this season, even at 33 years old he is still among the most productive pass rushers in the league. Eric Fisher struggled mightily against Josh Allen after looking like he was back at 100% the past few weeks. If Wentz is once again pressured from his blindside, then the passing offense will definitely not be able to move the ball consistently.

Carson Wentz/Frank Reich Vs. Good teams

While Wentz and Reich have been able to beat the bad teams, they still have not been able to come out victorious against a winning team. Winning against the Bills would not only be the Colts’ first win this season against a playoff team but would also put Indy in a much better spot for the #7 seed. Should the Colts drop this game, then some seats should start getting at the very least warm...