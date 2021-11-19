Colts News: Darius Leonard on his ankle - ‘It’s attached, that’s about it.’

Colts LB Darius Leonard on ankle: 'It’s attached. That’s about it.'

Leonard suffered pain in his ankle Sunday that 'definitely, really scared me for a little bit.' But he is expected to play vs. Buffalo

Colts Notebook: Leonard continues to fight through injured ankle | | heraldbulletin.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The breakout star of Wednesday’s “Hard Knocks: In Season” debut is still unaware of her fame.

Colts DT Taylor Stallworth proves he can do more than stop the run

Stallworth had one sack in college, and 1.5 sacks in his first 41 NFL games, then broke out for 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hits the past two weeks.

Red-hot Taylor takes aim at stingy Buffalo defense | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

INDIANAPOLIS – The CBS Sports broadcast Sunday referred to Jonathan Taylor as “the best running back you’ve never heard of.”

Colts Mailbag: Kwity Paye, Buffalo Bills, Rock Ya-Sin And More

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York.

Colts Final Injury Update, Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game in Buffalo.

Rock Ya-Sin is Standing Out in a Make-or-Break Year - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

In a huge year for the young cornerback, he has stepped up and finally played to his ability. How has he been able to turn his game around?

Should the Colts Get Rookie Kylen Granson More Involved on Offense? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Rookie tight end Kylen Granson has shown some flashes in limited snaps this season. Is it time to get him more playing time?

Indianapolis Colts’ CB Xavier Rhodes the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

After struggling to stay healthy and play at a high level the first half of the season, Xavier Rhodes will need to play his best if the Indianapolis Colts hope to win, and Rhodes hopes to keep his job.

Undrafted Saints rookie Taylor Stallworth makes second dream come true by following his own path | | nola.com

Somewhere in an alternate reality, Taylor Stallworth spent Saturday night pulling on his spikes and taking batting practice, a beefy, power-hitting September call-up ready to take his first cuts in

Colts: How a ravaged secondary is trying to survive a passing league

The Colts never planned on a secondary carrying the defense, but now they have a problem with much of it injured. The solution contains a few layers.

