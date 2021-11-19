Colts Injury Report: LB Darius Leonard Listed As QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their final injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Darius a Leonard is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game with ankle and hand injuries. Leonard did manage to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Leonard has been known to play through injuries especially this year so has a good chance of playing Sunday still despite the questionable status.

All the others listed on the injury report managed a full practice today and therefore do not have an injury designation for Sunday. The Colts will be going into a huge game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills with a very healthy team.