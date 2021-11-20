80% Of Colts Fans Believe Team Is Headed in the Right Direction

At least 80% of Colts fans believe the team is headed in the right direction, as shown in the recent poll results below from Super Bowl Nation.

Currently, the Colts are 5-5 and have two major tests coming up versus the 6-3 Buffalo Bills on Sunday and then against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week. Both games will not only give fans a clearer indication of what the rest of Indy’s season may hold but how close their team could be to being a legitimate contender in the AFC.

There’s much to build upon, as Indy has some great pieces on both sides of the ball, with running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner being four of the teams’ core pieces moving forward.

And aside from a few head-scratching mistakes from quarterback Carson Wentz, the former No. 2 overall pick has improved significantly from where he was just a season ago and appears to be the Colts’ answer at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But, like a lot of teams, the Colts also have their share of positions that, if upgraded, could make their team much more sound in key areas. For starters, their secondary depth has really hurt them this season, especially with injuries to both starting safeties, Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers are having very solid sophomore seasons, but Xavier Rhodes has regressed greatly, and it would be wise on the Colts’ part to continue looking for help at that position. While we have seen small improvements in secondary performance over the last month or so, week-to-week adjustments won’t solve their issue long-term.

Other areas such as more help at wideout to alleviate some of the pressure off Pittman Jr. — who’s clearly become the Colts’ No. 1 wideout moving forward — and perhaps another play-making tight end to pair alongside Mo Alie-Cox and rookie Kylen Granson, would help Indy’s offense immensely.

If we’re talking a smaller picture, Indy is going to have to prove they can do more than just hang with the NFL’s best teams. The reality is the Colts have struggled to hold on to leads — especially against elite competition and are 0-5 in games against playoff teams this season.

For now, though, the Colts will have to worry about the tests that await them over the last seven games of the 2021 regular season, which will tell us whether they can overcome deficiencies in key areas of the team and make a playoff push, or be on the outside looking in, come January.