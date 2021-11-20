Colts’ Frank Reich No. 7 in EDJ Sports’ Latest Head Coach Rankings

In the latest head coach rankings for EDJ Sports, which are through the first ten weeks of the season, Colts’ coach Frank Reich comes in at No. 7, which is just behind Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, Green Bay’s Matt LeFleur and others.

For a second straight week, Reich lands in the Top 10, and rightfully so. Fans have been right to be critical of the 4th-year play-caller at times, but the Colts’ offense has put up 30 or more points in five of their last six games.

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to find success under Reich as the season progresses. While the veteran has made a few very perplexing mistakes throughout the last month or so, his ability to bounce back and perform well — regardless of the opposing competition — is a testament to Reich’s unwavering faith and ability to put Wentz in the appropriate position to be successful.

Even though this list is specific to the current season, some may argue that Reich deserves to be much higher in a list of overall rankings in general. Reich has had four different starting quarterbacks in every season as Indy’s head coach, and there aren’t very many — if any — coaches who could have the same amount of success as Reich if given the same situation and quarterbacks.

Andrew Lucks’ numbers in 2018 had him in the MVP conversation late that season. Jacoby Brissett went from a 3rd-string quarterback in New England to leading Indy to a 5-2 start in 2019. Let’s not forget about Philip Rivers, who was coming off an atrocious 2020 season that he followed with a 24:11 TD:INT ratio as he led helped guide the team to an 11-5 record. Currently, Reich has his team at 5-5, with Wentz playing some of the best football of his career and on the verge of potentially making a playoff push.

The Colts also signed Reich to a 5-year extension in August, giving a clear indication that the organization is satisfied with the results over the last three full seasons.

As for the rest of the 2021 season, we’ll have to see if Reich can climb up the rankings’ board as he looks to try and put the Colts in a position to make a playoff run for a second straight season.