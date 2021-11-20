Colts Promote Veteran Safety Jahleel Addae to 53-Man Active Roster; Waive CB Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that the team has promoted veteran safety Jahleel Addae from the team’s practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley in a corresponding 53-man active roster move.

Known for his versatility at safety and ability to contribute on special teams, Addae has 3 tackles during 2 games so far for the Colts this 2021 season.

The 31 year old strong safety has 441 tackles (336 solo), 18 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 5 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 26 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries during 109 career games (62 starts).

He appeared in 11 games for the Chargers in 2020, recording 21 tackles (13 solo), 0.5 sacks, an interception, and two passes defensed.

Addae should continue to provide additional veteran experience for a banged up backend of the Colts secondary which currently is deploying a patchwork group of safeties: Andrew Sendejo, George Odum, and Josh Jones—although injured starter Khari Willis is progressing well and could be back next weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Chesley’s recent waiving is a sign that the Colts are getting healthier at cornerback, as veteran starter Xavier Rhodes (calf) was a full participant during Friday’s practice and has no listed injury designation. Indianapolis is expected to utilize a rotation with Rhodes though on Sunday—along with cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers and T.J. Carrie.

For this time of year, with the exception of Darius Leonard (“questionable”) on the team’s injury report and as mentioned, at starting safety, the Colts look surprisingly healthy for a change.