Colts vs Bills Week 11: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Indianapolis Colts have managed to scrape their way out of a 0-3 start to the season. For the most part, they’ve dispatched of the opponents they’ve needed to beat to get back into the “playoff conversation.” If they had beaten the Titans in their second meeting this year, things would be looking considerably better.

The trouble with the Colts has been consistent since Peyton Manning left for Denver, or perhaps since Andrew Luck got so injured that he had to miss a full season. The franchise has been unable to beat playoff-caliber opponents. If this team hopes to get back into the playoffs this year, beating playoff-caliber opponents will be a necessity.

Beating a Bills team with an offensive line that has been struggling and that has been underperforming lofty early-season expectations would be a good start. It would also give the Colts a winning record for the first time this year, and keep the momentum heading into a home battle next week against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Game Time

1:00 PM ET Sunday, November 21st

Location

Highmark Stadium

1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Capacity: 71,608

TV Channel

Channel: CBS (regional)

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 7-point road dogs.

Referee Assignment

Brad Rogers

Enemy Blog

Buffalo Rumblings

